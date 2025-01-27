Kerala: 'Man-eater' Tiger Killed During Territorial Fight In Wayanad; Autopsy Underway

Wayanad: A tiger responsible for the fatal attack on a tribal woman and injuring a Rapid Response Team (RRT) member was found dead near Pilakavu, Pancharakolly here in Kerala. The animal’s carcass, bearing injuries, was discovered by forest officials at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday during an extensive search operation.

According to the officials, the dead tiger had attacked 50-year-old Radha, a tribal woman and wife of a temporary forest watcher Achappan, while she was plucking coffee in Priyadarshini Estate, Mananthavady, on Friday morning. During the hunt for the tiger, Jayasurya, an RRT member also sustained injuries.

According to the Kerala Forest Minister’s office, the tiger’s carcass showed signs of a territorial battle, with two deep wounds on its neck. Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G. Krishnan had earlier issued an order to shoot the tiger due to its threat to human lives. The forest department confirmed the identification of the tiger using photos from the attack site and distinct markings on the carcass.

The post-mortem will be conducted at the Kuppadi Tiger Rehabilitation Centre to ascertain the exact cause of death. Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. Arun Zakariya, stated that the injuries appeared to be old, and the tiger, estimated to be around seven years old, may have succumbed to a fight with another tiger, however, the post-mortem will confirm the exact cause of death.

The incident underscores the growing concern over human-wildlife conflicts in Wayanad. Forest officials have assured that all possible measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.