Kerala Man Dies Of Cholera, Second Such Instance In Less Than A Month

Alappuzha: A 48-year-old man in this district of Kerala, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for cholera, breathed his last on Friday.
The deceased, PG Raghu, a native of Thalavady in Edathua, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with severe diarrhoea and vomiting. Later, his blood test confirmed the presence of cholera.
He was put on ventilator support as his condition worsened, but succumbed to the illness early this morning. Officials said that Raghu’s body was handed over to his family at 9:00 am today after completing all formalities.
“His last rites will be performed at his residence in Neereputhuram, Thalavady, and the cremation is scheduled in the house compound this evening,” they said.
Following the latest death, the health department, in coordination with the Thalavady panchayat, has intensified cholera prevention measures in the area. A warning has been issued to residents across the region.
“As part of the containment efforts, water samples from local clean water sources have been collected and sent for testing,” said officials. “A vector survey is underway, led by ASHA workers, to trace potential sources of contamination. Additionally, pre-monsoon immunisation drives have been activated in anticipation of the upcoming rainy season,” they said.
Raghu’s case becomes the second cholera-related death in Kerala this year. The first instance was reported on April 27 when a 63-year-old retired agriculture department official from Thiruvananthapuram succumbed to the disease.
About Cholera
Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae and typically results in symptoms like sudden abdominal pain, watery diarrhoea, severe fatigue and dehydration. The disease is primarily spread through contaminated water and food, with faecal contamination of water sources being a major route of transmission.
To prevent contracting cholera, health experts recommend drinking only boiled or filtered water, avoiding open food and water storage, and properly washing fruits and vegetables. It is also advised to wash hands with soap after using the toilet and before eating.
