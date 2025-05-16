ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Man Dies Of Cholera, Second Such Instance In Less Than A Month

Kerala Man Dies Of Cholera, Second Such Instance In Less Than A Month ( ETV Bharat )

Alappuzha: A 48-year-old man in this district of Kerala, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for cholera, breathed his last on Friday.

The deceased, PG Raghu, a native of Thalavady in Edathua, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with severe diarrhoea and vomiting. Later, his blood test confirmed the presence of cholera.

He was put on ventilator support as his condition worsened, but succumbed to the illness early this morning. Officials said that Raghu’s body was handed over to his family at 9:00 am today after completing all formalities.

“His last rites will be performed at his residence in Neereputhuram, Thalavady, and the cremation is scheduled in the house compound this evening,” they said.

Following the latest death, the health department, in coordination with the Thalavady panchayat, has intensified cholera prevention measures in the area. A warning has been issued to residents across the region.