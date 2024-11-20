Police Nab Kerala Man In Berhampur Lodge Murder Case, Recreate Crime Scene

Berhampur : Berhampur police have solved the year-old murder case of a woman at a lodge in Goilundi in Ganjam district, Odisha, by arresting the accused from a Kerala jail. He was behind the bars in connection with a ganja smuggling case. Identified as Samidaman AS, he was brought to Odisha by police on transit remand and the crime scene recreated on Tuesday.

According to the SP, Berhampur, M Saravana Vivek, on November 25, 2023, the body of 35-year-old K. Krishnaveni, a resident of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was found in a room at a lodge under Baidyanathpur police station. Preliminary investigations revealed that she had been staying with the accused, who posed as her husband. However, he fled before the body was found. The autopsy report confirmed that she was strangled to death and the police registered a case of murder. As investigations began, the accused was identified and police proceedings began to arrest him, the SP informed.

Police brought the accused Samidaman AS, to Berhampur on transit remand (ETV Bharat)

After months of evasion, Samidaman was traced to Kerala, where he was arrested in a separate ganja smuggling case. Berhampur police coordinated with Thrissur police to secure his custody. The accused was presented in court, granted transit remand, and brought back to Odisha.

Police investigations revealed that Samidaman and Krishnaveni were in a live-in relationship. Both had divorced their previous partners. However, tensions arose after the woman’s 19-year-old son was arrested for ganja trafficking by Andhra Police. He was indulging in the illegal contraband trafficking allegedly at the behest of the accused. Police said, the couple's relationship deteriorated due to this, culminating in the murder.

The couple checked into the Berhampur lodge in November 2023, posing as husband and wife. Disputes over finances and other issues escalated into violence, which might have led to the gruesome act. After committing the crime, Samidaman fled to Kerala, continuing his illegal activities until his arrest.

"The recreation of the crime scene has been done in the presence of the accused. The guilty will face action and justice served," the SP assured.