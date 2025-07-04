Kerala: Malappuram Teen's Death Confirmed As Nipah

Kozhikode: An 18-year-old girl who died at a private hospital in Kozhikode has been confirmed to have succumbed to the Nipah virus. The deceased, a native of Mankada in Kerala’s Malappuram, was transferred from a private hospital in Kottakkal to Kozhikode on June 28, however, she was declared brain dead on July 1.
Test results from the Virology Lab at Kozhikode Medical College revealed that the teen was infected with the virus. The hospital authorities have said that her samples were also sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.
The deceased's postmortem was conducted at Kozhikode Medical College. The forensic doctor, who conducted the postmortem. has entered quarantine as a precautionary measure. According to official data, the state has recorded 25 Nipah-related deaths to date.
Meanwhile, a 38-year-old woman from Nattukal in Palakkad, who was admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, has tested positive for Nipah. Her samples have also been forwarded to the NIV, Pune, for confirmation.
The health officials have intensified the surveillance and contact tracing efforts across affected districts. The officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to health advisories.
The Nipah virus, which has instilled fear in Malayalis, was first identified in Perambra in May 2018. On June 4, 2019, a 23-year-old student in Kochi was diagnosed with the disease but later recovered. On September 5, 2021, a 12-year-old boy in Chathamangalam, Kozhikode, died from the infection. In August and September 2023, two people in Kuttiyadi died from the virus.
