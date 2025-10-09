ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Luxury Cars Smuggling: ED Finds Links With Ex-Bhutan Army Man; Coimbatore Duo Under Scanner

New Delhi: A probe into an alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles to high net-worth individuals, including Malayalam actors, in Kerala has found that two Coimbatore-based operatives were sourcing such vehicles through a former Bhutanese Army personnel, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday.

The federal probe agency conducted searches in this case on Wednesday, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), at multiple locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including the premises linked to actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan and Amit Chakkalackal, among others.

"Preliminary inputs identified a Coimbatore-based network led by Sathik Basha and Imran Khan, partners of Shine Motors. The duo allegedly procured used vehicles from Bhutan using forged No-Objection Certificates and routed payments through unauthorised channels," the ED said in a statement.

It said the two, during the searches, recorded their statement with the ED under the FEMA, "admitting" that between 2023-24, they procured around 16 vehicles from the neighbouring country through a Bhutanese intermediary named Sha Kinley, an ex-Army personnel.

The ED said vehicles were driven to the India-Bhutan border at Jaigaon in West Bengal, loaded on car-carriers and transported via Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chennai to Coimbatore without customs clearance.

"No import duty was paid. The vehicles were dismantled and sold as spare parts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states, often through OLX and similar platforms, with payments in cash or to personal accounts," the agency said. None of the firms involved in this act possessed an Import-Export Code or maintained statutory invoices, it claimed.

The agency said searches carried out at garages and workshops across Kerala "confirmed" the presence of dismantled vehicle parts and "digital evidence" of communication with Bhutan-based suppliers. The seized material includes "forged" NOCs, WhatsApp chats, bank details and buyer lists, it said.