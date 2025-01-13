ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Legislator P V Anvar Resigns As MLA

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who joined the Trinamool Congress recently after parting ways with the ruling LDF a few months ago, resigned on Monday as the MLA of the Nilambur constituency. Anvar, who met Speaker A N Shamseer in his chamber at the Legislative Assembly complex, confirmed his resignation.

The resignation comes just days after Anvar joined the All India Trinamool Congress and announced that he had assumed the role of state coordinator for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Speaking to reporters here after submitting his resignation, Anvar announced that he would not contest the by-election from the Nilambur seat and offered his support to the Congress-led UDF in the constituency.

He said that his fight was against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that he would request Congress leaders to field a candidate from the Christian community in the constituency to instil confidence in them, as they are being forced to flee the hilly areas due to attacks by wild animals.