Kerala Leads The Way In Digital De-Addiction, Hundreds Rescued From Online Addiction With D-DAD

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid growing concerns over increasing digital addiction among the younger generation, Kerala has become the first state in the country to launch an initiative driven by police and achieve success in tackling the crisis, setting an example for other states.

Launched by Kerala Police in January 2023, the first-of-its-kind D-DAD (Digital De-Addiction) programme, is not only rescuing children from excessive mobile and internet dependency but is also counseling them through therapy sessions.

As of now, the initiative has helped as many as 775 children completely recover from digital addiction, while counseling sessions are underway for many others. This apart, 1739 persons have sought assistance under the D-DAD programme across the state.

Experts have stated that the rising dependency on mobile phones, gaming and social media has led to serious behavioural changes among children, including aggression, depression, suicidal tendencies and lack of focus in academics. Children aged between 14 and 17 are vulnerable and the most affected, with boys addicted to online games and girls spending excessive time on social media.