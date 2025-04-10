ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Launches 'War' Against Drug Addiction, CM Convenes All Party Meet On April 17

In the first quarter of 2025, as many as 12760 cases were filed, and 13449 suspects arrested, while drugs worth Rs 12 crore were confiscated.

Kerala Launches 'War' Against Drug Addiction, CM Convenes All Party Meet On April 17
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 1:14 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In order to combat the growing drug crisis in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a strategic initiative and described it as a 'war' against the spread of addiction.

The state government has reportedly set up a specialised drug intelligence system under the Special Branch to strengthen Kerala Police's ongoing D-Hunt operation.

CM Vijayan revealed that the government would convene an all-party meeting on April 17 to formulate a comprehensive action plan to tackle drug trafficking and addiction. Highlighting the progress of ongoing efforts, he mentioned that from February 22 to April 4, 2025, more than 2500 source reports were submitted to district police chiefs.

The state's Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force has been instrumental in executing Operation D-Hunt, which has already resulted in the registration of 27,578 cases and arrest of 29,889 persons in 2024 alone. In total, contraband worth approximately Rs 45 crore were seized during that period.

In the first quarter of 2025, 12,760 cases have been filed, and 13,449 suspects were arrested, with drugs worth Rs 12 crore confiscated. While 97 habitual drug dealers from the state are facing action, 94 persons from outside Kerala have also been apprehended in connection with drug-related offenses, along with seizure of 236.64 grams of MDMA and 562 kilograms of cannabis.

Vijayan highlighted the collaborative efforts needed to protect the younger generation from the grip of addiction, and termed it a 'crucial battle' for the state's peace and well-being.

