Kerala: Large Crowd Pay Final Respects To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Ramachandran

Kochi: A large crowd gathered at the Changampuzha Park early Friday morning to pay their final respects to N Ramachandran, a native of Kochi in Kerala, who tragically lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The body was brought from the morgue of a private hospital to Changampuzha Park at 7 am for public viewing, which will continue until 9 am. Several dignitaries, including ministers and public representatives, joined grieving locals in honouring the memory of Ramachandran. At 9:30 am, the body was taken to his residence in Edappally. Following religious rites, the cremation is scheduled for 12 noon at the Edappally crematorium.

Ramachandran’s body was flown to Kochi on Wednesday night via an Air India flight from Delhi, after being transported from Srinagar. The body was received at the airport by ministers. Accompanying the body were his wife, Sheela, children Aravind and Aarthi, and two grandchildren.

Ramachandran, a retired expatriate and well-known public servant in his locality, had been on a family vacation in Kashmir. On the day of the attack, he was trekking in Pahalgam with his daughter and grandchildren. His wife, unable to join due to health reasons, had stayed back. Armed terrorists opened fire on the group during the trek, killing Ramachandran in front of his daughter. It was she who informed the family of the tragic incident.

Known for his close ties with the local community, Ramachandran's death has left a deep void among those who knew him.