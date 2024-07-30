ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Landslide: Stalin Offers Rs 5 Cr Aid, 2 Senior Bureaucrats Sent To Help In Operations

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday offered a financial aid of Rs 5 crore to Kerala government to help in undertaking relief and rescue operations in areas affected by the landslide, which killed nearly 45 people while several are feared trapped.

Stalin spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over phone this morning. He expressed his grief and deep condolence for the loss of lives due to this natural calamity. He also promised to provide all necessary assistance on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Two senior IAS officers from Tamil Nadu have been appointed to assist the Kerala government in carrying out rescue and relief work in the affected areas. IAS officers, Dr. K.K. Sameeran and Johnny Tom Varghese have been ordered to leave for Kerala immediately along with the rescue team.

The rescue team will consist of 20 personnel from the fire department headed by a joint director, 20 state disaster management personnel headed by a superintendent, and a medical team comprising 10 doctors and nurses. The CM has ordered the team to leave for Kerala immediately.

This apart, Stalin has ordered to provide Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the Kerala government for undertaking relief work in the state.