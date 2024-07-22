ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Labour Minister Orders Probe After Bengal Worker Found Living In Kennel For Rs 500 Rent

Ernakulam: Kerala labour minister V Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry after a migrant worker from West Bengal was found living in a kennel for the last three months. The kennel has been locked as per the instructions of municipal authorities and police.

Police have relocated Shyam Sundar (37) to his brother-in-law's rented house. Prior to which, his statement was taken but no case was registered in this regard as Shyam said that he preferred to live in the kennel due to financial constraints. Kerala's Public Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty, has directed the Labour Commissioner to inquire into the matter.

The incident surfaced after locals informed police. When a team from the local police station came, it was found that Shyam was living in a kennel on a house compound in Piravom in Ernakulam district.

Police took the man to the taluk hospital for a medical checkup and no health problems were diagnosed. Shyam, a native of West Bengal's Murshidabad district had been living in the kennel by paying Rs 500 as monthly rent for the last three months.

He came to Kerala four years ago in search of a job and arrived in Piravom three months ago after working in various places. Unable to find a room for rent, he found the kennel with the help of other Bengal natives. Several migrant workers lived in groups in the house that was located in the same compound as that of the kennel.