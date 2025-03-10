Kerala's Kolavipalam Beach Sees A Decline In Sea Turtles

Kozhikode: Kolavipalam, once a favourite nesting site for sea turtles, has witnessed a significant decline in their arrival over the past few years.

While earlier around 6,000 turtle eggs were collected and hatched on the beach, now there has been a sharp decrease in their numbers. In the past two years, no turtles have come ashore and this year, only two turtles arrived here.

Two turtles laid eggs on the beach at the end of the season, with the first laying 101 eggs on February 23 and the second laying 153 eggs on February 25. The eggs were safely transferred to the hatchery by conservation committee workers, where they are buried in specially prepared sand and nets to prevent predator attacks. The eggs are expected to hatch within 45 to 60 days.

C. Satheesan, a member of the coastal protection committee, explained, "The unscientific construction of the embankment has changed the structure of the coast. Sand, which used to be naturally replenished in the estuary, is now mined and sold, leading to the erosion of the coastline".

Local fishermen formed a committee in 1992 to protect sea turtles and they received support from the forest department in 1998. During the season, 65 turtles came to lay their eggs in Kolavipalam.

"However, the uncontrolled sand mining and subsequent erosion, altered the coastline, leading to a sharp decrease in turtle arrivals", Satheesan said adding, "The beach has disappeared and with it, the arrival of turtles has significantly decreased."

In such a situation, the daily wages of beach workers were discontinued and the sea turtle conservation centre was shut down. The workers now hope that government funding can help restore the centre to its former glory.

Sea turtles typically arrive at night between high and low tides to lay their eggs, digging a two-foot deep hole in the sand using their hind legs. They lay between 60 and 150 eggs, cover the hole, and return to the sea. If left unprotected, predators like foxes and otters consume the eggs.

The Beach Conservation Committee, a group of environmentalists, actively search for the eggs to protect them from predators. The collected eggs are placed in a hatchery, where they hatch after 45 to 60 days under the sun's heat.

Kolavipalam beach used to be visited by the 'Olive Ridley,' the smallest of the eight species of sea turtles, which would cross the sea from August to March. The hatchlings, weighing about 50 grams and measuring 5 centimetres long, would grow to weigh 80 kg and one-metre-long upon reaching maturity.

Currently, two 60-year-old turtles reside at the hatching centre. One has a congenital growth issue, while the other lost a leg after being struck by a boat propeller. Turtles injured in various accidents are provided necessary treatment and care here. Once recovered, they are released back into the sea by the coast guard.