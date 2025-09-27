ETV Bharat / state

Kerala IPS Officer Yogesh Gupta Shunted Again, Eighth Transfer In Four Years Sparks Row

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior IPS officer Yogesh Gupta has been abruptly transferred as Road Safety Commissioner, his eighth transfer in four years, in a move that has fuelled fresh controversy and dissent within the top ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The Kerala government issued an order on Thursday night (September 25) transferring Gupta from the post of Fire and Rescue Services Chief to the position of Road Safety Commissioner. This marks the eighth transfer for the Director General of Police (DGP)-rank officer since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government took office for the second term four years ago.

The frequent shuffling of Gupta is being seen as "politically motivated action" and is in stark violation of the All India Services rules, which mandate a minimum two-year tenure for senior IPS and IAS officers in a single post.

Retaliation For Legal Challenge And Anti-Corruption Stance?

The latest transfer order, issued late last night, comes immediately after Gupta approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Kochi, challenging the state government's refusal to grant him a necessary Vigilance Clearance for a Director General-level posting in the Central government services.

During the CAT proceedings, the Tribunal had demanded the state government produce all correspondence received from the Central government on the matter and sought a formal response, with a final verdict pending.

Gupta's earlier removal from the post of Vigilance Director on May 25, just four months prior to his latest transfer, had also raised eyebrows. Sources indicate that his stringent anti-corruption measures while heading the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had drawn the ire of the state establishment.

Possible Reasons For 'Punitive Action'

Ordering an investigation into the alleged benami property dealings of Kannur District Panchayat President and CPI(M) leader PP Divya.