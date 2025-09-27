Kerala IPS Officer Yogesh Gupta Shunted Again, Eighth Transfer In Four Years Sparks Row
Senior IPS officer Yogesh Gupta has faced eight transfers in four years, sparking allegations of political vendetta and violation of service rules.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior IPS officer Yogesh Gupta has been abruptly transferred as Road Safety Commissioner, his eighth transfer in four years, in a move that has fuelled fresh controversy and dissent within the top ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS).
The Kerala government issued an order on Thursday night (September 25) transferring Gupta from the post of Fire and Rescue Services Chief to the position of Road Safety Commissioner. This marks the eighth transfer for the Director General of Police (DGP)-rank officer since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government took office for the second term four years ago.
The frequent shuffling of Gupta is being seen as "politically motivated action" and is in stark violation of the All India Services rules, which mandate a minimum two-year tenure for senior IPS and IAS officers in a single post.
Retaliation For Legal Challenge And Anti-Corruption Stance?
The latest transfer order, issued late last night, comes immediately after Gupta approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Kochi, challenging the state government's refusal to grant him a necessary Vigilance Clearance for a Director General-level posting in the Central government services.
During the CAT proceedings, the Tribunal had demanded the state government produce all correspondence received from the Central government on the matter and sought a formal response, with a final verdict pending.
Gupta's earlier removal from the post of Vigilance Director on May 25, just four months prior to his latest transfer, had also raised eyebrows. Sources indicate that his stringent anti-corruption measures while heading the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had drawn the ire of the state establishment.
Possible Reasons For 'Punitive Action'
Ordering an investigation into the alleged benami property dealings of Kannur District Panchayat President and CPI(M) leader PP Divya.
Directing a preliminary inquiry into corruption allegations concerning various projects in the Tourism Department.
Handing over Vigilance files related to the High Court-ordered CBI investigation against KM Abraham, the then Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.
History Of Short Tenures
Gupta, who returned to the state cadre after a Central deputation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021, has since been subjected to a series of short-lived appointments:
- February 2021: Appointed as Managing Director of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), but removed after seven months.
- October 2021: Moved to ADGP, Training.
- December 2021: Made the Director of the Thrissur Police Academy.
- January 2023: Appointed as ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).
- August 2023: Re-appointed as Bevco MD for approximately 13 months, a period during which he successfully recovered Rs 150 crore for the state government that had been seized by the Income Tax Department due to lack of proper documentation. His work was publicly praised by the then Excise Minister MB Rajesh.
- August 2024: Gupta was promoted to the DGP rank in August 2024 and subsequently made the Vigilance Director. He was, however, removed from this post, the second most recent key transfer, before completing even nine months.
The current post of Road Safety Commissioner is often assigned to senior IPS officers nearing retirement, making the transfer of the current DGP all the more unusual, hinting that it's an "attempt to sideline him".
Calls For Central Intervention Unanswered
Correspondence accessed by the media reveals a pattern of the state government ignoring Central government requests regarding Gupta's Vigilance Clearance. The Central government had sent multiple letters to the Chief Secretary - on April 24, April 28, May 1, May 5, May 9, and May 13, and May 19, seeking his Vigilance profile and clearance for a central DG posting, all of which reportedly went unaddressed.
While serious questions have been raised over the alleged political interference in administrative postings, all eyes are now on Gupta's next legal move as the central services matter is still pending before the CAT. The senior official is yet to comment on his sudden transfer.
