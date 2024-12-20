ETV Bharat / state

Kerala IAS Row: Suspended Officer Sends Legal Notice To Chief Secy, Superiors Over 'Conspiracy'

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time in Kerala's bureaucratic history, legal notice has been served to the chief secretary by a subordinate for not taking action against his colleague.

IAS officer N Prashanth has sent a legal notice to state chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary A Jayathilak, industries director K Gopalakrishnan and a local newspaper, accusing them for forgery and criminal conspiracy against him. Also, the officer has demanded a public apology and called for a detailed investigation into the allegations.

The notice claimed that the alleged conspiracy was orchestrated by Gopalakrishnan and Jayathilak. It alleged that Jayathilak had prepared a one-sided report accusing Prashanth, former CEO of the government institution Unnati, of hiding files and forging attendance records.

Prashanth has alleged that the report was created without government approval or supporting documentation, and the letters cited in the report were fabricated. He claimed that the issue was brought to the attention of Muraleedharan on November 14 but no action was taken. He alleged that Jayathilak and Gopalakrishnan were allowed to continue their actions without facing any consequences.