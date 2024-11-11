ETV Bharat / state

Kerala IAS Row: Chief Secretary Submits Reports Against Gopalakrishnan, Prashanath

Chief secretary Sharada Muralidharan recommended disciplinary action against K Gopalakrishnan, who formed Mallu Hindu Officers Group, and N Prashanth, who publicly insulted a senior officer.

Kerala IAS Row: Chief Secretary Submits Report Against Gopalakrishna, Prashanth
N Prashanath. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief secretary Sharada Muralidharan submitted a report to the state governemnt seeking action against K Gopalakrishnan, who formed Mallu Hindu Officers Group, and N Prashanath, who publicly insulted a senior officer. These two young IAS officers in Kerala are in the eye of the storm over these allegations.

Amid the row, Muralidharan submitted a written briefing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on recent incidents, including potential breaches of All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968, sources said. They said Gopalakrishnan tried to divert the investigation by filing a fake complaint. A complaint has been made against Industries Department secretary K Gopalakrishnan that a group of IAS officers has been formed on the basis of religion in the name of 'Mallu Hindu Officers Group'.

When the government sought an explanation about the allegation, Gopalakrishnan said someone had hacked his mobile phone. After an investigation was conducted, police said the complaint has no ground.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Spurgeon Kumar gave a report to the state police chief stating that Gopalakrishnan was behind the formation of the WhatsApp group. The police chief handed over this report to the government.

At the same time, N Prashanth publicly posted on Facebook alleging that Jayathilak, his superior and additional chief secretary, was behind a news published against him in Mathrubhumi, a newspaper.

Prashanth commented on Facebook that Jayathilak is going to be the chief secretary soon and that's why everyone should be afraid. Muralidharan, who investigated these two incidents, submitted a report to the government stating that both of them violated the All India Service Rules.

And chief secretary recommended disciplinary action against both of them. Earlier, Gopalakrishnan has held the charge of District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram. Gopalakrishnan also attempted central deputation after forming such a WhatsApp group.

During his tenure as District Collector of Kozhikode, Prashant earned a reputation as a popular collector and was fondly addressed by the locals as 'Collector bro.' Meanwhile, Prashant again mocked Jayathilak and posted a note on Facebook again on Monday.

