Service Rule Violation: Kerala IAS Officer Who Formed 'Hindu Muslim WhatsApp Group', Another Out In The Cold

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday suspended two IAS officers, Kerala Industries and Commerce director K Gopalakrishnan and Agriculture Department special secretary N Prashanth, who have kicked up a row due to their involvement in two controversies.

Gopalakrishnan, a 2013-batch officer, has become an unlikely newsmaker unbecoming of the stature of an IAS officer due to his involvement in the formation of a WhatsApp group called "Mallu Hindu Officers." On the other hand, Prashanth, a 2007-batch officer, courted controversy over the past three days after making multiple posts on social media against another IAS officer, additional chief secretary A Jayathilak.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took serious note of these cases and suspended both after receiving reports from Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan. The suspension orders cite violations of service rules and serious indiscipline, alleging that the former's action sowed disunity within the All India Service Cadre, while the latter's conduct undermined the public image of the state’s administrative machinery.

In the suspension orders issued late Monday night, the government made it clear that the act of both civil service officers amounted to grave indiscipline and violation of various sections of the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968. The order said that it has come to the notice of the government that a WhatsApp group was created recently, of which Gopalakrishnan, director of industries, was stated to be the administrator of the said group.

Police rubbish IAS officer's claim

The order, issued by Muraleedharan, further stated that a police inquiry revealed that there was no evidence indicating that the mobile phone of Gopalakrishnan was hacked, as claimed by the officer. It is also revealed that a repeated factory reset of the mobile phone was done by the officer himself before submitting his phones for forensic examination, according to the order.

"The Government, prima facie, is of the view that the said WhatsApp Group created by Gopalakrishnan K was intended to foment division, sow disunity and break the solidarity within the cadres of the All India Services in the State," it said. It was also prima facie found to be creating communal formations and alignments within the cadres of the All India Services, the order added.

Meanwhile, in a separate order placing Agriculture Special Secretary N Prashant under suspension, the government accused the officer of making "derogatory statements" on social media against A Jayathilak IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department.