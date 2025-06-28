ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Hybrid Marigold To Challenge Tamil Nadu And Karnataka Flower Supply Ahead Of Onam

Kannur: In a bold move poised to reshape Kerala’s flower economy, the state-run Karimbam farm in Kannur has developed three high-yield hybrid marigold varieties, targeting the multi-crore Onam flower market. This development marks a significant step in reducing Kerala’s historic reliance on marigold imports from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

For decades, flower growers from Hosur, Coimbatore, Gundlupet, and Mysuru have catered to Kerala’s festive demand, especially for chendu malli (African marigold), sending tonnes of yellow and orange blooms across the border ahead of Onam. These flowers, planted months in advance, are important for Kerala’s homes and public spaces, as Onam's floral carpets (pookkalams) are incomplete without them. The chendu malli is also traditionally used for treating allergies and burns.

However, the dependence on Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is now reducing. Karimbam farm, under the Kerala Agriculture Department, has introduced three new hybrid varieties: the bright ‘Tennis Ball’ yellow marigold, the vibrant ‘Bush Orange’, and the striking ‘Buddy Purple’ vadamalli. Over 2,00,000 seedlings, developed in bio-secure conditions at the Taliparamba-based farm, have been distributed across panchayats as part of the ‘Onam Oru Kottappoovu’ initiative.

A Strategic Shift In The Flower Market

Kerala's flower trade during Onam is estimated at Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore, with up to 25 tonnes of marigolds arriving annually from Coimbatore alone. But in 2024, flower imports dropped significantly as only 15 tonnes came from Tamil Nadu, thanks to large-scale domestic cultivation led by Kudumbashree women's collectives.

Backed by the state’s ‘Nirapolima’ project, these groups cultivated over 1300 acres of flower crops in 2024, yielding more than 375 tonnes of locally grown blooms. The new hybrid seedlings from Karimbam aim to enhance this local push by ensuring better yields, pest resistance, and shorter maturity cycles, making them ready for harvest in 90 days.

Impact on Karnataka And Tamil Nadu Farmers

For flower farmers in southern Karnataka and western Tamil Nadu, Onam has long been a crucial revenue window. Farmers in Vadivelampalayam, Thovalai, Gundlupet, and Mysore have aligned their planting cycles to Kerala’s festive calendar, with marigolds sown by early June to ensure bloom by late August.

But the growing self-sufficiency in Kerala is beginning to narrow this market. As more Kudumbashree groups and local farms adopt the new hybrids, dependence on inter-state imports is expected to fall further, affecting prices and demand patterns in the neighbouring states.

Ramesh, a farmer from Gamandalpet, says that although their flowers are exported to paint companies during normal times, that fetches them low prices. This makes Onam something that the farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu look forward to every year.

Kannur Floriculture Momentum

Beyond Onam, Kannur district is witnessing a steady rise in floriculture. From 132 acres in 2024, flower cultivation has expanded to over 200 acres in 2025, according to district Kudumbashree officials. The Karimbam farm, once focused on spice research, has emerged as a hub for plant biotechnology, floriculture, and integrated farming solutions.

As Kerala prepares for Onam 2025, the Karimbam-led flower initiative may not only redefine sourcing trends but also plant the seeds for a larger shift, where Kerala’s native farms reclaim festive markets once dominated by cross-border supply chains.

In 2024–25, Kannur Kudumbashree CDS units cultivated vegetables on 1,325.5 acres and flowers on 132 acres. However, by 2025–26, vegetable cultivation had increased to 1,944 acres and flower cultivation to 202 acres, according to the District Mission Coordinator, MV Jayan.

State Kudumbashree Mission

With the expansion of flower cultivation under the Kudumbashree programme, only 15 tonnes of flowers were imported from Coimbatore in 2024, marking a sharp drop compared to previous years. In 2023, 1,870 women-led farmer groups had cultivated flowers across 870 acres as part of a larger push to promote local flower production and reduce reliance on other states.