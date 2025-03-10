Kerala Human Rights Body Registers Suo-Motu Case Over Caste Discrimination At Thrissur Temple

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Human Rights Commission has registered a suo-motu case pertaining to caste discrimination at the renowned Sree Koodalmanikyam temple located at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district.

The case pertains to the temple priests from the upper caste community boycotting rituals for several days after an individual from the Hindu-Ezhava OBC community was appointed as the 'Kazhakam' (person responsible for making garlands and related tasks) at the temple. The 'Kazhakam' later resigned from his job. Commisson member V Geetha has instructed Cochin Devaswom Board and the Executive Officer of Sree Koodalmanikyam temple to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks.

The controversy erupted after the candidate from a backward community, passed the examination conducted by the Devaswom Recruitment Board and was appointed as 'Kazhakam' in the temple. Thiruvananthapuram native Balu BA was appointed by the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (KDRB) as 'Kazhakam' at the temple. So far, only members from the upper caste communities like Warrier were appointed by the temple authorities as 'Kazhakam'. After Balu joined on February 24, members of the six tantri families associated with the temple stopped performing the rituals at the shrine. The Devaswom issued a letter to the tantris on March 6 seeking the reason, especially since the installation day rituals of the temple were slated on Sunday (March 9). The tantris subsequently informed that they woould not perform the rituals at the temple until Babu was removed from his job.

Devaswom Board Chairman CK Gopi said it was merely a routine job assignment at the temple. "It is reported that Balu faced continuous discrimination from the tantris and others within the temple, leading him to consider resigning from his job," he said. The Devaswom Board Chairman has taken a firm stand on the allegations of caste discrimination in the temple. Gopi said Balu will now be appointed as the 'Kazhakakaran'. He said action will be taken against the tantris if they do not cooperate. The issue has been taken to the court by organisations like the Warrier Samajam which has come out in support of Balu. KDRB chairman KB Mohandas said as per norms, the tantris do not have the authority to object to recruitments for the temple.

Apart from the Ezhava community, the Congress and Left parties have condemned the discrimination on the basis of caste at the shrine. Congress' KC Venugopal said, "Even in the 21st century, those who hold caste-based ideology and the sense of discrimination based on it are an insult to the renaissance tradition of Kerala. We have a social structure that teaches us to treat all human beings equally."