Kerala Hoax Bomb Threats: Cyber Commandos To Hunt Down Perpetrators, State On High Alert

Thiruvananthapuram: The continuing spree of fake email bomb threats to high-profile locations including the residences of the Governor and the Chief Minister have put the Kerala police on tenterhooks. Very few days are passing these days without receiving bomb threat messages to highly strategic locations, with claims that they will explode at a specific time.

The police cannot afford to ignore these messages and are conducting hours of inspection with bomb squads only to conclude that those threats were fake. On Monday, emails were received claiming that bombs had been placed at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat office, his official residence Cliff House, the Governor’s official residence Raj Bhavan, the Transport Commissioner’s office, and Nedumbassery Airport.

Since the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Kerala on May 2 for the inauguration of the Vizhinjam port, the police are treating these fake bomb threats with utmost seriousness. To find a permanent solution to the problem, the police have formed a specialized team called the Cyber Commandos. Their aim is to trace the source of these fake threat messages and bring the culprits to book.

A Senior police official told ETV Bharat that a move has been initiated to arrest the accused by deploying cyber commandos in connection with these hoax bomb threats. The Cyber Police have been assigned full responsibility for investigating these email threats. A new investigation team will also be appointed soon. A high-level meeting, led by the City Police Commissioner, is being held today ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.