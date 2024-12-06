ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Slams Police, TDB Over 'VIP Darshan' To Actor Dileep At Sabarimala

Kerala HC questioned on what basis such privilege was given to actor Dileep and directed that CCTV footage of same be submitted in court.

Devotees wait to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Devotees wait to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday slammed the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for providing "VIP darshan" to Malayalam actor Dileep at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala during the ongoing pilgrimage season, observing that it "hindered" darshan of many devotees who had stood in line for several hours.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S questioned on what basis such privilege was given to the actor on December 5 and directed that the CCTV footage of the same be submitted in the court on Saturday. The court also sought a report from the police explaining how the preferential treatment was given to Dileep. The bench said that the actor stood in the front row before the Sopanam throughout the 'Harivarasanam' (lullaby to Lord Ayyappa) till the close of the temple for the day.

"What is the privilege he is having? What is happening there? Will it not obstruct or hinder the darshan of other devotees, which includes children and aged persons, who have been standing in queue for several hours?

"Many of them had to wait and many others had to move on without having darshan. To whom will they complain? How was he permitted to stand there for so long? How was he given special treatment?" the court asked. It said only persons in Constitutional positions were permitted such preferential treatment according to judicial orders, including those of the Supreme Court, and therefore, what happened on Thursday was a violation of the same.

"We will consider initiating contempt proceedings. We will also consider impleading the actor as a respondent," the bench said. The bench took up the issue on its own based on news reports of the "special VIP darshan" given to Dileep at Sabarimala on Thursday during the ongoing annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage when there is a massive rush of devotees to the shrine each day from Kerala and its neighbouring states.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday slammed the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for providing "VIP darshan" to Malayalam actor Dileep at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala during the ongoing pilgrimage season, observing that it "hindered" darshan of many devotees who had stood in line for several hours.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S questioned on what basis such privilege was given to the actor on December 5 and directed that the CCTV footage of the same be submitted in the court on Saturday. The court also sought a report from the police explaining how the preferential treatment was given to Dileep. The bench said that the actor stood in the front row before the Sopanam throughout the 'Harivarasanam' (lullaby to Lord Ayyappa) till the close of the temple for the day.

"What is the privilege he is having? What is happening there? Will it not obstruct or hinder the darshan of other devotees, which includes children and aged persons, who have been standing in queue for several hours?

"Many of them had to wait and many others had to move on without having darshan. To whom will they complain? How was he permitted to stand there for so long? How was he given special treatment?" the court asked. It said only persons in Constitutional positions were permitted such preferential treatment according to judicial orders, including those of the Supreme Court, and therefore, what happened on Thursday was a violation of the same.

"We will consider initiating contempt proceedings. We will also consider impleading the actor as a respondent," the bench said. The bench took up the issue on its own based on news reports of the "special VIP darshan" given to Dileep at Sabarimala on Thursday during the ongoing annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage when there is a massive rush of devotees to the shrine each day from Kerala and its neighbouring states.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA HIGH COURTVIP DARSHANMALAYALAM ACTOR DILEEPTRAVANCORE DEVASWOM BOARD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.