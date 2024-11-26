ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Seeks Explanation On Video Recording At Sabarimala; Orders Strict Action Against Price Gouging

Sabarimala declared a high-security zone, has long imposed a ban on video recording and the use of mobile phones in these sensitive locations.

File photo of Kerala High Court (IANS)
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has sought an explanation from the Executive Officer regarding the unauthorised video recording using mobile phones at Sabarimala's Thirumuttam and Sopanam areas.

Sabarimala declared a high-security zone by the government, has long imposed a ban on video recording and the use of mobile phones in these sensitive locations.

Despite the ban, images from Sabarimala's Thirumuttam are being widely shared, including on social media. The High Court has firmly stated that this cannot be allowed and directed the Executive Officer to ensure that the restrictions are strictly enforced.

Additionally, the Court addressed an incident where police personnel were found taking photos at the Pathinettam Padi, deeming it unacceptable. The High Court has also issued an interim order to take action against shops that are illegally overcharging devotees.

The order, directed to the duty magistrates of Nilakkal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam, calls for regular inspections of shops and hotels. This follows complaints of expired food being used in hotels and exorbitant pricing charged to pilgrims.

According to the Kerala government website, pilgrims are not allowed to use mobile phones on the premises. They are also not allowed to entertain unauthorised vendors. They are also advised not to make extra payments for any service.

