ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Orders SIT In Sabarimala Gold Amulet Controversy

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy, mandating that the investigation report be submitted within a month and emphasising that it should not be made public.

Comprising five members, the SIT will be headed by ADGP H Venkatesh, signalling the judiciary's direct intervention in the growing temple row. The court directive followed the report of the Devasom Vigilance, which highlighted an alarming discrepancy in the quantity of gold.

The controversy centres around the alleged theft of gold from a sacred amulet during a gold plating process in 2019. The court highlighted that the incident constitutes a serious crime under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Central to the case is the discrepancy between the weight of the gold amulet when it was taken by Unnikrishnan Potti for plating and its weight after its return. Preliminary investigations by the Vigilance department have revealed that gold from the amulet was stolen. Among the evidence is an email from Potti to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in 2019, expressing his intent to gold plate the sculpture.

TDB president PS Prashanth had earlier petitioned the High Court for a comprehensive inquiry, citing that the board maintains detailed records of the temple's gold inventory. He asserted that the gold stored across 18 strong rooms, categorised into three groups based on age and usage, is well accounted for, and any discrepancies should be investigated thoroughly.

The controversy escalated on September 8, when Potti took the gold-plated layers of the Dwarapalaka sculptures to Chennai for repairs without court permission. The layers reportedly lost weight during this period. In 2019, Potti had independently taken the layers for about a month for gold plating before returning them. Although he sought permission to take the gold layers again in 2025, the request was denied.

The controversy sparked a stormy session in the Kerala Assembly on Monday, as the Congress-led UDF protested over the alleged disappearance of gold plates used in the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple. Opposition members trooped into the well carrying banners and shouting slogans, forcing Speaker AN Shamseer to suspend the Question Hour and temporarily adjourn proceedings.