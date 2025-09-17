ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Orders Probe Into Missing Gold From Sabarimala Idols

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ordered a detailed investigation into the mysterious disappearance of gold from the 'Dwarapalaka' (gatekeeper) idols at the Sabarimala temple. The court has directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer to submit a comprehensive report within three weeks, questioning how the weight of the gold plating could have decreased so significantly.

The court, asserting that "the truth must come out," also demanded an inspection to verify if the golden pedestals of the idols are still secure in the temple's strong room. The High Court has instructed the Devaswom Board to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The gold plating on the "Dwarapalaka" idols was originally done in 1999. In 2019, following a request from the sponsor, Unnikrishnan Potti, the gold was sent for re-plating to a Chennai-based firm, Smart Creations. It was while the idols were in the firm's possession that the weight of the gold plating decreased.

Court records show a clear discrepancy: the gold plates weighed 42.800 kilograms before being sent for maintenance, but only 38.258 kilograms upon their return. Noting the significant loss, the court sarcastically remarked, "This isn't petrol, for its weight to decrease." The discrepancy was first noticed when the Devaswom Chief Security Officer submitted details of the temple's properties to the court. The court also questioned why the weight was not verified when the idols were returned to Sabarimala. Based on these details, the High Court issued an interim order to investigate the missing gold and the whereabouts of the pedestals.

Where Are the Pedestals?

Sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti revealed that he had also commissioned new golden pedestals for the "Dwarapalaka" idols, made with three sovereigns of gold by the same Chennai firm. These new pedestals were meant to replace the old ones, which had tarnished. Potti stated that a group of devotees had brought the pedestals to the temple during the COVID-19 pandemic.