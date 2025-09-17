Kerala High Court Orders Probe Into Missing Gold From Sabarimala Idols
The court has sought a comprehensive report from the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer over the drastic reduction of the weight of the gold plating.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ordered a detailed investigation into the mysterious disappearance of gold from the 'Dwarapalaka' (gatekeeper) idols at the Sabarimala temple. The court has directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer to submit a comprehensive report within three weeks, questioning how the weight of the gold plating could have decreased so significantly.
The court, asserting that "the truth must come out," also demanded an inspection to verify if the golden pedestals of the idols are still secure in the temple's strong room. The High Court has instructed the Devaswom Board to cooperate fully with the investigation.
The gold plating on the "Dwarapalaka" idols was originally done in 1999. In 2019, following a request from the sponsor, Unnikrishnan Potti, the gold was sent for re-plating to a Chennai-based firm, Smart Creations. It was while the idols were in the firm's possession that the weight of the gold plating decreased.
Court records show a clear discrepancy: the gold plates weighed 42.800 kilograms before being sent for maintenance, but only 38.258 kilograms upon their return. Noting the significant loss, the court sarcastically remarked, "This isn't petrol, for its weight to decrease." The discrepancy was first noticed when the Devaswom Chief Security Officer submitted details of the temple's properties to the court. The court also questioned why the weight was not verified when the idols were returned to Sabarimala. Based on these details, the High Court issued an interim order to investigate the missing gold and the whereabouts of the pedestals.
Where Are the Pedestals?
Sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti revealed that he had also commissioned new golden pedestals for the "Dwarapalaka" idols, made with three sovereigns of gold by the same Chennai firm. These new pedestals were meant to replace the old ones, which had tarnished. Potti stated that a group of devotees had brought the pedestals to the temple during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Devaswom officials informed him that the pedestals did not fit the idols. Potti said he has no idea what happened to them afterward. He added there is no clarity on whether they were stored in the strong room or returned to the devotees. Potti, who had assumed the pedestals would be with the idols when they were taken for repair, supports the court-ordered vigilance investigation. The court has directed the vigilance department to review relevant documents and submit a report on the missing pedestals.
Timeline of the Gold Plating Controversy
The decision to send the gold-plated copper plates of the Sabarimala "Dwarapalaka" idols to Chennai for maintenance on November 16, 2023, sparked a major controversy. Critics argued that the move disregarded temple rituals and security protocols. Allegations surfaced that the plates were sent without the Devaswom Vigilance's permission, escalating the dispute.
- November 16, 2023: Gold-plated copper plates are sent to Chennai for maintenance.
- November 17, 2023: The move becomes public, triggering controversy.
- November 18, 2023: The Travancore Devaswom Board announces an investigation.
- Late November 2023: The High Court takes up the case suo moto and demands a report from the Board.
- Early January 2024: The Board submits a report to the High Court, admitting to lapses.
- January 25, 2024: The copper plates are returned to Sabarimala from Chennai.
- Early February 2024: The Executive Officer is suspended based on the investigation report. Actions against other officials are also recommended. Following the incident, the Devaswom Board issued new guidelines to ensure greater transparency in handling temple assets.
Devaswom Board's Investigation
In response to the mounting controversy, the Travancore Devaswom Board, led by President P.S. Prashanth, initiated an investigation. The Devaswom Vigilance Officer and the Sabarimala Executive Officer were tasked with submitting a detailed report. The probe found that the idols were moved without proper documentation.
Additionally, the investigation revealed that the Chennai-based firm, Mahalaxmi Metals, was only authorized to refurbish the copper plates, not to re-plate them with gold. It was suspected that the firm had sub-contracted the gold work to another company. The investigation also confirmed that neither the Devaswom Board President nor the Secretary had given official permission for the work.
Disciplinary Actions
Based on the investigation report, the Devaswom Board took strict action. The Sabarimala Executive Officer was suspended for the lapses found. The firm was also given a strict directive to immediately return the idols. As a result, the idols were brought back to Sabarimala from Chennai on January 25, 2024.
Court's Intervention and Criticism
Concerned about the safety of temple assets after the news broke, the High Court took up the case suo moto, without the need for a public interest litigation. The court demanded an explanation from the Devaswom Board, instructing them to submit all relevant documents, details of the officials who gave permission, and the contract amount.
Reviewing the Board's report, the High Court found grave lapses. The court accepted the Board's admission that the idols were moved without legal authorization or adherence to safety standards. The fact that the Chennai firm lacked a license for gold plating was also acknowledged.
"This is not just any ordinary object; these are sacred temple idols," the court said, strongly criticizing the Devaswom Board for its lack of vigilance in managing temple assets. The court directed the Board to prepare clear guidelines for handling temple properties and ensure strict supervision by the Devaswom Vigilance to prevent such incidents from recurring.
Read More: