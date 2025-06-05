ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Orders Government To Disclose Capsized Ship MSC Elsa’s Cargo Details

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to make information regarding cargo and oil spills from the sinking of the Liberian cargo ship MSC Elsa-3 on May 24 in the Arabian Sea available on its official website.

The court issued the interim order in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Congress leader and former MP TN Prathapan and emphasised that the consequences of the accident should also be publicly accessible.

Court's directive on transparency

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar, considered the PIL, posing the question of what the cargo ship carried when it sank in the Arabian Sea.

It also directed that information regarding the consequences of the cargo sinking, whether hazardous materials were present on the ship, and details of the materials present should be made available on the website within two weeks.

The court highlighted that this is an issue affecting public life and underscored that the ship accident impacts the marine and coastal environment.

"Considering the impact of the maritime disaster, which admittedly is affecting marine and coastal ecology, the State should place in the public domain information so far available such as the information about the cargo and the impact of the materials carried by the same ship, which was released into the water, on the marine and coastal ecology,” the court said.