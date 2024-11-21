ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Orders Further Probe Into Minister Cherian's Alleged Remarks On Constitution

Kerala High Court ordered further probe against Fisheries Minister Cherian into the allegation that he "insulted" Constitution in a speech at event in July 2022.

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Kochi: In a blow to state Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered a further probe into the allegation that he "insulted" the Constitution in a speech at an event in July 2022. The High Court also set aside the final report of the police giving the minister a clean chit and the magisterial court's order accepting the same.

It said that there were shortcomings in the initial investigation and directed that a further probe be carried out by the Crime Branch wing of the police. The High Court also noted that the initial investigation was completed in haste.

The HC order came on a plea seeking further probe in the case. The speech had created a political storm in the state with the opposition demanding that Cherian resign or be sacked, which finally resulted in his resignation from his cabinet posts on July 6, 2022. He was later reinstated in the cabinet.

