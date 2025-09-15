ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Flags Lack Of Clarity On Gold Plating Of Sabarimala Dwarapalaka Panels, Directs Immediate Return Post-Repairs

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has raised concerns over the lack of clarity regarding the gold plating on the Dwarapalaka panels at Sabarimala, a key element of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. While records indicate that gold plating was carried out in 2009, there is no mention of gold in the Mahasar of 2019 when the panels were handed back.

The High Court has asked authorities to clarify the matter. The Court’s concerns are borne out of the discrepancy in the weight of gold required for plating versus coating. Plating, it noted, demands a significantly larger amount more gold, raising questions about the authenticity and sanctity of the gold used on the panels.

To resolve this, the Court has asked for a detailed report on the gold’s weight and composition. The panels, which had sustained damage due to coins offered by devotees, are currently undergoing repairs in Chennai.

According to the Sabarimala Devaswom Board, after authorities detected cracks and stains at the base of the panels, the items were sent for restoration. These damages were reportedly caused when the coins, offered by devotees during rituals, struck the panels.