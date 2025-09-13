ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Concerned Over Sabarimala Virtual Queue Slots Being Slashed from 50,000 to 10,000 for Ayyappa Sangamam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is facing criticism for allegedly disregarding a Kerala High Court directive while preparing to host the Ayyappa Sangamam, a global conference, in Pampa.

The High Court's Devaswom Bench had instructed the TDB to safeguard the sanctity of Sabarimala and the interests of devotees. This directive came in response to a petition filed by the Hindaveeyam Foundation Trust.

The court's concerns were raised after the TDB decided to drastically cut the number of daily darshan slots for devotees. The usual 50,000 slots per day during the monthly pooja have been reduced to just 10,000 for September 19 and 20, coinciding with the Ayyappa Sangamam. The TDB has defended the decision by stating that fewer than 10,000 pilgrims typically visit during this period.

The Ayyappa Sangamam, scheduled for September 20 on the banks of the Pampa river, is expected to be attended by around 3,000 invited guests, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will inaugurate the event. Ministers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, along with Union ministers from Kerala, are also anticipated to attend. The opposition has accused the state government of orchestrating this event for political gains ahead of the upcoming elections.