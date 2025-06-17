Kerala High Court Bans Single Use Plastic Objects In The Hills

Ernakulam: In a significant move aimed at combating pollution, the Kerala High Court has imposed a strict ban on the use and sale of non-recyclable plastic products in the hilly regions of the state. The new guidelines will come into effect from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 this year.

Everyone including tourists will be required to strictly adhere to these regulations. One of the key directives is prohibition on the use of cold drink bottles smaller than two litres and water bottles smaller than five liters.

A High Court Division Bench emphasised that the state government must rigorously enforce its plastic ban order. The Chief Secretary and Local Self Government Secretary have been tasked with ensuring the coordinated implementation of this plastic ban.

The order will be in force in major hill tourist centres including Munnar, Ponmudi, Wayanad, Nelliyampathy, Gavi, Vagamon, Idukki and Thekkady. It will be obligatory for the tourists and the locals to comply with the new restrictions. They will be required to make a conscious effort to minimize plastic waste. The court has also directed establishment of kiosks to ensure easy availability of drinking water in these areas.

Besides the instructions about the plastic bottles, people will be asked to opt for steel or copper bottles along with steel tumblers that are reusable. They will be told to choose non-plastic alternatives to single use plastic bags, plates, and spoons. People will also be asked to ensure that any waste generated during their journey is not discarded on roads, in rivers or in the forests. It has to be disposed of properly.

The Court has asked the local self-governing bodies to take immediate action to prevent the disposal of plastic waste in water bodies. They are also encouraged to promote the use of eco-friendly alternatives to plastics. It has also specified that plastics should not be used in programs organized by both the central and state governments.

The High Court reminded everyone of their constitutional responsibility to protect the environment. The Court also pulled up the railway authorities on discarded water bottles on Vande Bharat trains.