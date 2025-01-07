ETV Bharat / state

'HMPV Not New To Kerala', Says Health Minister Veena George; Urges Caution

Thrissur: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has reassured the public stating that there is no cause for panic regarding the HMPV after reports circulated internationally about its spread.

In a recent media interaction in Thrissur, the Minister clarified that HMPV is not a new virus in Kerala, explaining that it has been detected in the state before. "Since the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) began operations in 2023-24, 11 cases have been identified through sample testing," she said. George further emphasised that the state has already implemented all necessary precautions to address the virus.

She also dismissed claims that HMPV was being reported for the first time in India, asserting that the virus has been present in the country since 2001. "There is no evidence of a new variant," George noted, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not issued any alerts concerning HMPV.

"There is no need to worry at present. Most of the news circulating about HMPV is false," she stressed. The Kerala Health Minister assured that all confirmed cases were detected through domestic testing and that supportive treatments are available for those affected by respiratory issues related to the virus.