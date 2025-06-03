Kerala: Covid Testing Mandatory For In-Patients With Fever; Mask-wearing, Hand Hygiene To Be Encouraged In Public Spaces

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Kerala Health Department has issued strict guidelines to the people. A recent circular, issued by the Kerala Health department, made Covid testing mandatory for everyone admitted to hospitals with symptoms such as fever, respiratory issues, or other COVID-like symptoms.
As per the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health, India has reported 4,026 active COVID-19 cases, marking a 15-fold increase over the past 10 days. Kerala tops the list with 1,435 active cases, the highest in the country. Following this, the Kerala Health Department issued the circular, emphasizing precautionary measures.
Key Instructions from the Health Director:
Mandatory Testing: All hospital inpatients with fever, respiratory symptoms, or other COVID-like signs must be tested for COVID-19. If the Rapid Antigen Test returns negative, an RT-PCR test must be conducted.
Public Safety Measures: Mask-wearing and hand hygiene in public spaces must be encouraged.
Follow Updated Guidelines: Health professionals should follow the revised ABC guidelines issued in June 2023 when treating symptomatic individuals.
Monitor Warning Signs: Watch for severe symptoms such as breathing difficulty, chest pain, fatigue, and blood pressure variations. In children, drowsiness, persistent fever, refusal to eat, chills, and breathing issues should be closely monitored.
High-Risk Groups: Elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with serious health conditions must wear masks in public. If symptomatic, they should notify health authorities immediately and receive treatment as per COVID protocols.
Isolation and Hospital Protocols:
COVID patients should be accommodated in designated wards or rooms.
Patients, attendants, and healthcare workers must wear masks inside hospitals.
The number of attendants and visitors should be restricted.
Symptomatic attendants must also undergo COVID testing.
Healthcare workers with symptoms should get tested promptly.
Surveillance and Testing:
Maximum utilization of district RT-PCR testing facilities is advised.
As part of the surveillance system, the RT-PCR positive samples should be sent to the Pune Virology Lab for whole genome sequencing.
At least 15 samples from sentinel sites and selected hospitals in each district should be sent every two weeks.
Emergency Preparedness:
Hospitals must assess readiness in terms of oxygen supply, medicines, masks, gloves, ventilators, and ICU beds.
Mock drills should be conducted in all government and private institutions to ensure preparedness.
The Health Department has emphasized that continued vigilance is crucial to managing the situation effectively and preventing a larger outbreak.
