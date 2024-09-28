ETV Bharat / state

Health Condition Of Youth Diagnosed With Mpox In Kerala's Ernakulam Is Satisfactory: Doctor

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dr Asha, DMO, Ernakulam has informed that the health condition of a youth, undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi after being tested positive for Mpox, is satisfactory. This is the second confirmed case of Mpox after the Malappuram-based 38-year-old man.

Kerala: Health Condition Of Youth Diagnosed With Mpox In Ernakulam Is Satisfactory: Doctor
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ernakulam (Kerala): The health condition of a youth diagnosed with Mpox in Kerala's Ernakulam district is reported to be satisfactory, Dr Asha, District Medical Officer (DMO) said on Saturday.

The youth, currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, had returned from the UAE and showed symptoms upon arrival. He was examined at Kochi airport after officials noticed his symptoms and was tested positive for Mpox.

Dr Asha has not provided details as to whether the fellow passengers who traveled along with the youth are being monitored for potential exposure.

Earlier, a 38-year-old resident of Malappuram had tested positive for Mpox. Tests revealed that he was infected with the Clade One B variant. Both cases highlight the importance of monitoring and swift testing for travellers showing symptoms like Mpox.

In view of the present situation, health authorities are emphasising on vigilance in monitoring symptoms and encouraging anyone feeling unwell after recent travel to seek immediate medical attention.

Mpox has been declared a public health emergency in Africa by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The infection spreads through contact and some of its common symptoms are fever, headache, sore throat and muscle ache.

Apart from introducing awareness camps at airports, isolation facilities have been set up in 14 districts of the state.

