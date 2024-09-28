ETV Bharat / state

Health Condition Of Youth Diagnosed With Mpox In Kerala's Ernakulam Is Satisfactory: Doctor

Ernakulam (Kerala): The health condition of a youth diagnosed with Mpox in Kerala's Ernakulam district is reported to be satisfactory, Dr Asha, District Medical Officer (DMO) said on Saturday.

The youth, currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, had returned from the UAE and showed symptoms upon arrival. He was examined at Kochi airport after officials noticed his symptoms and was tested positive for Mpox.

Dr Asha has not provided details as to whether the fellow passengers who traveled along with the youth are being monitored for potential exposure.

Earlier, a 38-year-old resident of Malappuram had tested positive for Mpox. Tests revealed that he was infected with the Clade One B variant. Both cases highlight the importance of monitoring and swift testing for travellers showing symptoms like Mpox.