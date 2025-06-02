Kerala HC Stays Arrest Of ED Asst Director Accused In Bribery Case

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order restraining the arrest of Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Shekhar Kumar till June 11 in connection with a bribery case.

This came after the public prosecutor sought additional time from the court to respond. The court asked not to arrest the ED official till the matter is heard in details.

Sekhar is accused of taking bribe of Rs two crore through intermediaries to settle a case investigated by ED. In his petition, Shekhar argued that the allegations against him have ulterior motives.

A Kollam-based businessman Aneesh Kumar had lodged a complaint with Vigilance against the ED official and investigations were launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case dates back to a complaint filed by a man linked to cashew business. Vigilance department has arrested Wilson, a native of Thammanam, Murali Mukesh, a native of Rajasthan, and Ranjith, a chartered accountant, in connection with this case and all were granted bail by the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.

ED, Kochi had registered a case against a cashew merchant, a native of Kollam, in 2024. He was also summoned at the ED office and warned of action if he did not produce documents. After this, Wilson contacted the businessman claiming to be an agent of the ED office.

Wilson told the businessman that ED officials were demanding Rs 2 crore to drop his name from the case. To make his statement authentic, Wilson warned of another summon from the ED office and the businessman too received a summon on May 14. This is when the suspicion of the involvement of the ED official grew stronger.

Officials said there are also indications that Wilson used information provided by the ED official to prove his connection with the agency.

The accused had asked the businessman to pay Rs 2 lakh in cash as first installment of the Rs 2 crore demanded by the accused. The businessman informed the Vigilance about this and the latter set up a trap to catch the accused.

On the evening of May 15, the businessman informed Wilson that he would pay the first installment of Rs 2 lakh. When Wilson came to collect the cash, he was caught red-handed by the Vigilance team. Information about the co-accused Murali Mukesh was obtained while questioning Wilson and he was also arrested. The case turned more serious when the ED official was also made an accused.