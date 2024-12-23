ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Seeks Reports On Illegally Dumped Medical Waste In Tamil Nadu, 'Food Poisoning' In Ernakulam Anganwadi

Kerala High Court has sought two reports, one on medical waste dumping in Tamil Nadu and another on food poisoning at anganwadi in Ernakulum's Ponnurunni.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit an investigation report on the illegally dumped medical waste from the state's hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench comprising justices Bachu Kurian Thomas and P Gopinath asked Kerala government to submit the report including steps taken on waste management within January 10. Medical waste, including syringes, PPE kits and medical documents were found dumped at various places in Tirunelveli from RCC and another hospital in Ulloor.

The waste was removed under the supervision of officials from Kerala following the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) intervention. The NGT had directed Kerala to retrieve the waste by December 23.

Meanwhile, the high court has also sought a report from the Kochi Corporation on an alleged food poisoning incident among children at an anganwadi in Ponnurunni in Ernakulam. The Kochi Corporation secretary has been directed to submit a detailed report in this regard. Also, it directed the amicus curiae to visit the site, assess situation and inform the court.

The high court passed the order after acting on a suo motu petition. Two days ago, 12 children suffered food poisoning at an anganwadi in Ponnurunni and locals alleged that the drinking water provided at the anganwadi was contaminated.

