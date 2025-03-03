ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Rejects Plea For CBI Probe Into Ex-Kannur ADM's Death

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.

It issued the order in response to a plea challenging the single bench's earlier decision to reject a petition filed by Babu's widow, who sought to transfer the investigation into her husband's alleged suicide to the CBI.

Babu's family told reporters that they were not satisfied with the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police and were likely to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. On January 6, while rejecting the family's plea, the single bench directed the DIG (Kannur) to oversee the ongoing SIT investigation.

Babu allegedly died by suicide in Kannur following corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya at his farewell function.