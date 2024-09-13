ETV Bharat / state

" We see no reason to interfere": Kerala HC Rejects Opposition Leader's PIL For CBI Probe Into K-FON Project

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

K-FON was a flagship project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that he launched in 2021 and aimed to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all people in the state. The petition was dismissed as the court found no sufficient grounds to intervene.

" We see no reason to interfere": Kerala HC Rejects Opposition Leader's PIL For CBI Probe Into K-FON Project
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan - File Image (ANI)

Kochi (Kerala): In a setback for the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed his public interest litigation (PIL) alleging corruption in the state government's Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project and seeking a CBI probe into the same. The petition was dismissed as the court found no sufficient grounds to intervene. The issue had created a wave of protests inside and outside the Kerala Assembly.

"We see no reason to interfere with the decisions taken by the respondents that are impugned in the writ petition or to interdict the respondents from implementing the project. We also do not think it is necessary to entrust an investigation into the allegations raised by the petitioner to the CBI at this stage. As already noted above, the report of the CAG when it is made available can be scrutinised by the legislature and appropriate action can be taken if necessary," said the High Court Bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar VM.

K-FON was a flagship project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that he launched in 2021 and aimed to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all people in the state. This was visualised to be operational through a new optic fibre pathway running parallel to the electric power network of the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB).

After raising a hue and cry over the issue in the Assembly, Satheesan filed a PIL alleging that its contracts were handed over to a single beneficiary company having high-profile connections."It is clear that a project which would have been a milestone for the digital accessibility in the state has been handed over to incompetent persons, who have ruined it for making a profit at the expense of the common man," read his PIL.In his PIL, he also referred to a "corrupt deal" in the installation of AI cameras for controlling the road traffic in the state. (With agency inputs).

Kochi (Kerala): In a setback for the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed his public interest litigation (PIL) alleging corruption in the state government's Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project and seeking a CBI probe into the same. The petition was dismissed as the court found no sufficient grounds to intervene. The issue had created a wave of protests inside and outside the Kerala Assembly.

"We see no reason to interfere with the decisions taken by the respondents that are impugned in the writ petition or to interdict the respondents from implementing the project. We also do not think it is necessary to entrust an investigation into the allegations raised by the petitioner to the CBI at this stage. As already noted above, the report of the CAG when it is made available can be scrutinised by the legislature and appropriate action can be taken if necessary," said the High Court Bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar VM.

K-FON was a flagship project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that he launched in 2021 and aimed to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all people in the state. This was visualised to be operational through a new optic fibre pathway running parallel to the electric power network of the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB).

After raising a hue and cry over the issue in the Assembly, Satheesan filed a PIL alleging that its contracts were handed over to a single beneficiary company having high-profile connections."It is clear that a project which would have been a milestone for the digital accessibility in the state has been handed over to incompetent persons, who have ruined it for making a profit at the expense of the common man," read his PIL.In his PIL, he also referred to a "corrupt deal" in the installation of AI cameras for controlling the road traffic in the state. (With agency inputs).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VD SATHEESHANPINARAYI VIJAYANKERALA HIGH COURTK FON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.