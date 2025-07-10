ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Says KEAM Rank List Stands Cancelled

Ernakulam: In a major setback for the Kerala government, the High Court's Division Bench on Thursday has refused to interfere with the court's single bench order that cancelled the rank list for the KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical) entrance examination. The Division Bench dismissed the government's appeal against the order after detailed arguments.

The court's direction is believed to significantly impact further admission procedures. Clarity is yet to emerge on how a new rank list will be prepared or whether the government will seek other legal avenues.

During the arguments, the Division Bench hailed the single bench's observation 'Once the game begins, the rules cannot be changed.' The Division Bench adopted a clear stance on legal changes concerning academic matters. It observed that academic issues cannot be treated as easily as service matters, and each possesses its own unique circumstances.

The Division Bench, comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and S. Muralikrishna, stated that it was unjust to change rules after the examination prospectus had been released and the admission process had begun.

The government's counsel argued that the changes in the prospectus were made to protect the interests of state syllabus students. It contended that without these new changes, no state syllabus student would have been in the top ten, and that 86 out of the top 100 in the KEAM rank list were from the CBSE syllabus.