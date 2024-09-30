Kerala HC Asks Kalamassery Medical College To Preserve CPI-M Leader's Body Amid Dispute

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered Kalamassery Medical College to preserve the mortal remains of late veteran CPI-M leader MM Lawrence in the mortuary, pending further examination.

The court issued the order following a petition filed by Lawrence’s daughter, Asha, challenging the medical college committee's decision to take possession of the mortal remains for medical research purposes.

During the proceedings, the court identified irregularities in the hearing conducted by the principal of Kalamassery Medical College regarding the dispute over Lawrence's mortal remains. The hearing, originally scheduled for this week, has been postponed to Thursday.

The court has also directed the government to clarify its position on whether the matter should be re-heard by an authority higher than the principal. Additionally, the government has been instructed to notify the decision of the Director of Medical Education concerning this issue.

Asha Lawrence argued that her sister, Sujata, had retracted her consent for the release of the body during the medical college committee's hearing. Asha contended that this retraction and the committee's subsequent decision indicated prejudgment. She also raised concerns regarding the authenticity of statements allegedly made by Lawrence about releasing his body for funeral purposes.

In her petition, Asha is seeking criminal action against both the principal and the superintendent of the medical college. The court’s interim order aims to ensure that no further actions are taken regarding the body until the matter is fully resolved. Further developments are expected as the case continues to unfold.