Kerala HC Directs SIT To Appoint Nodal Officer to Prevent Intimidation of Witnesses In Hema Committee Case

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has instructed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the offences related to the Justice Hema Committee Report to appoint a nodal officer to prevent the intimidation of witnesses. The directive follows allegations from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) that individuals who had provided statements to the committee were being threatened and harassed by the accused or other parties.

The WCC had raised concerns that complainants may not always be able to directly reach out to SIT members if they face threats. In response, the court ordered the SIT to establish a mechanism that would allow complainants to report intimidation. The court directed that a nodal officer be appointed to receive such complaints, who would then forward them to the SIT for further action. This move aims to ensure that witnesses can safely report any threats without fear of retribution.

The SIT appeared in court to provide an update on the progress of the investigation, indicating ongoing efforts to address the allegations outlined in the Hema Committee's report. The case pertains to allegations of sexual harassment and other offences in the Malayalam film industry highlighted by the committee's findings.

In a related development, the Kerala state government informed the court that a film conclave would be held in January, where the Shaji N Karun Committee will present a draft report. The draft, which will incorporate suggestions from the conclave, will be used to formulate a new film policy for the state. The government is committed to considering these recommendations before finalising the policy.