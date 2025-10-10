Kerala HC Orders Registration Of Criminal Case In Sabarimala Gold Plating Controversy
The High Court has flagged major irregularities and questioned the temple board's 2019 decision to hand over the temple’s gold plating work to Unnikrishnan Potty.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state police to register a criminal case in the “misappropriation of gold” of the Sabarimala shrine and launch a probe by the special investigation team (SIT).
A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar issued an interim order today, highlighting serious irregularities in the Sabarimala gold plating controversy and observing discrepancies in the records maintained by the Devaswom Executive Officer, who had allegedly listed gold sheets as copper. The court noted that the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) 2019 decision to hand over the temple’s gold plating work to Unnikrishnan Potty was “questionable”.
"It appears that insofar as the side frames or lintels are concerned, misappropriation of gold has been carried out," it said. “The gold coating on the temple doors had faded under suspicious circumstances… Smart Creations, the firm entrusted with the work, lacked the proper technology required to separate gold from the sheets,” it added.
Referring to the investigations, the court said that the sheets taken by Unnikrishnan Potty to the company were later returned as copper sheets. “The technology used by Smart Creations was not suitable, and the evidence suggested manipulation and foul play,” it said.
The Court directed that the vigilance report be placed before the TDB, which in turn was ordered to forward it to the State Police Chief.
The State Police Chief was asked to direct H Venkatesh, ADGP (Crime Branch and Law and Order), to register a criminal case in connection with the matter and launch an investigation.
The Court directed that the SIT should probe the case and submit a detailed report within six weeks. The SIT has also been asked to file progress reports every two weeks directly before the High Court. The court emphasised that the investigation must remain impartial and transparent.
The bench further advised media outlets to exercise restraint until the facts are fully verified, stressing that transparency is essential in a democracy and all parties must act responsibly until the truth emerges. The case will be reviewed again in ten days.
Meanwhile, in a significant development, Justice KT Sankaran will visit Sabarimala tomorrow to conduct an on-site inspection as directed by the High Court. The inspection will include opening and verifying all strong rooms and cross-checking temple registry records with stored valuables, including gold ornaments and sheets.
The court’s order follows findings by the Devaswom Vigilance team, which uncovered serious lapses in the registry related to the temple’s gold plating records. To ensure transparency, the court has permitted Justice Sankaran to be accompanied by an expert goldsmith of his choice.
All 18 strong rooms at Sabarimala will be opened and thoroughly examined. After the inspection, a comprehensive report detailing all valuable items, including gold, will be submitted to the Devaswom Division Bench of the High Court. The report will include verified registry records and an updated inventory of all items inspected. (With inputs from PTI)
