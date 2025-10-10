ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Orders Registration Of Criminal Case In Sabarimala Gold Plating Controversy

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state police to register a criminal case in the “misappropriation of gold” of the Sabarimala shrine and launch a probe by the special investigation team (SIT).

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar issued an interim order today, highlighting serious irregularities in the Sabarimala gold plating controversy and observing discrepancies in the records maintained by the Devaswom Executive Officer, who had allegedly listed gold sheets as copper. The court noted that the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) 2019 decision to hand over the temple’s gold plating work to Unnikrishnan Potty was “questionable”.

"It appears that insofar as the side frames or lintels are concerned, misappropriation of gold has been carried out," it said. “The gold coating on the temple doors had faded under suspicious circumstances… Smart Creations, the firm entrusted with the work, lacked the proper technology required to separate gold from the sheets,” it added.

Referring to the investigations, the court said that the sheets taken by Unnikrishnan Potty to the company were later returned as copper sheets. “The technology used by Smart Creations was not suitable, and the evidence suggested manipulation and foul play,” it said.

The Court directed that the vigilance report be placed before the TDB, which in turn was ordered to forward it to the State Police Chief.

The State Police Chief was asked to direct H Venkatesh, ADGP (Crime Branch and Law and Order), to register a criminal case in connection with the matter and launch an investigation.