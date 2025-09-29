Missing Sabarimala Gold: Kerala High Court Orders Detailed Probe Led By Retired Judge
Kerala HC observed that serious lapses and dereliction of duty have taken place, which will be clear only after a detailed inquiry.
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the alleged disappearance of a gold sheet from the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple. The probe will be supervised by a retired judge and is part of a larger judicial scrutiny into the temple's administration and the handling of its valuable assets.
The court also directed a detailed inspection of the strongroom where gold plaques and other valuable items, including the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) register, are stored.
‘Serious lapses and administrative scrutiny’
The High Court bench, comprising Justices KV Jayakumar and Raja Vijayaraghavan, observed that there was a “serious lapse” in maintaining the official registers. It has ordered the retired district judge to particularly probe whether the failure of officials to properly maintain these records constitutes a dereliction of duty on the part of Devaswom officials. The court noted that records dating back to 1999 show inconsistencies.
The directive mandates a complete inventory and valuation of all priceless objects in the strong room. Crucially, the court specified that the investigation should not be focused solely on sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty but must examine all aspects of the controversy.
The controversy stems from the removal of the gold-plated sheet from the Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) sculptures for repair work without informing the High Court’s Devaswom Bench or the Sabarimala Tantri.
The court has now granted permission for the reinstallation of the refurbished Dwarapalaka gold sheets under the supervision of the Sabarimala Executive Officer, following a final inventory check by the retired District Judge.
In a related revelation that surfaced during the controversy, Unnikrishnan Potty claimed that a three-sovereign gold-plated pedestal he had sponsored for the same sculptures was also missing. He stated that the pedestal, which was reportedly created by the same Chennai-based firm, Smart Creations, in 2019, was left with a group of devotees due to COVID-19 restrictions, and its subsequent fate is unknown.
Potty noted he did not ask for the return of the object as it was an offering, but raised the alarm when the controversy over the Dwarapalaka plates began.
Secrecy mandate for investigation
The court has directed that the details of the investigation must be kept confidential, with information not to be divulged to any third party. This move underscores the serious nature of the case concerning one of the country's most revered shrines.
The court's comprehensive order signals a firm resolve to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the temple's vast wealth, following allegations of administrative negligence and the mysterious disappearance of a valuable offering.
Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan has said that there is a big conspiracy behind the incident where the missing gold pedestal in Sabarimala was found in the sponsor's relative's house. The pedestal was found during an investigation led by the Devaswom Board's vigilance. He said that the sponsor, Unnikrishnan Potty, is saying that there is a situation that cannot be believed.
There is a conspiracy behind the complaint that it was hidden and then not found. All matters in Sabarimala are being conducted transparently. The Devaswom Minister explained to the media that the remaining matters will be decided tomorrow.
