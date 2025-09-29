ETV Bharat / state

Missing Sabarimala Gold: Kerala High Court Orders Detailed Probe Led By Retired Judge

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the alleged disappearance of a gold sheet from the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple. The probe will be supervised by a retired judge and is part of a larger judicial scrutiny into the temple's administration and the handling of its valuable assets.

The court also directed a detailed inspection of the strongroom where gold plaques and other valuable items, including the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) register, are stored.

‘Serious lapses and administrative scrutiny’

The High Court bench, comprising Justices KV Jayakumar and Raja Vijayaraghavan, observed that there was a “serious lapse” in maintaining the official registers. It has ordered the retired district judge to particularly probe whether the failure of officials to properly maintain these records constitutes a dereliction of duty on the part of Devaswom officials. The court noted that records dating back to 1999 show inconsistencies.

The directive mandates a complete inventory and valuation of all priceless objects in the strong room. Crucially, the court specified that the investigation should not be focused solely on sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty but must examine all aspects of the controversy.

The controversy stems from the removal of the gold-plated sheet from the Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) sculptures for repair work without informing the High Court’s Devaswom Bench or the Sabarimala Tantri.

The court has now granted permission for the reinstallation of the refurbished Dwarapalaka gold sheets under the supervision of the Sabarimala Executive Officer, following a final inventory check by the retired District Judge.