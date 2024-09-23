ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Orders Body Of Late CPM Leader MM Lawrence To Remain In Mortuary Amid Family Dispute

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala High Court on Monday intervened in a dispute regarding the final resting place of MM Lawrence, a late member of the CPM Central Committee, ordering that his body be kept in the mortuary pending further consideration. This decision came in response to a petition filed by his daughter, Asha, who contested the transfer of the body to Kalamassery Medical College.

During the proceedings, the court questioned whether Lawrence had given explicit consent for his body to be donated to the medical college. Asha raised concerns about the lack of documented consent, asserting that her father remained a member of the parish and that his late wife's body was cremated according to church rites. She emphasised that while Lawrence was a prominent political figure, his physical body should not be subject to political decisions.

The court heard from Lawrence’s two sons, who indicated their support for the family's decision to hand over the body for medical study, aligning with the wishes expressed by close relatives and party members. However, Asha argued that this decision had been influenced by party pressure, stating, "The children had given in to the party's decision."

In a poignant moment, Asha shared her concerns on social media, alleging that her father's final farewell was orchestrated through deceit, noting that her father, an outspoken atheist, had his last rites conducted in a Christian manner.