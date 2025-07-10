ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Grants Conditional Bail To Man Accused Of Driving IB Officer To Suicide

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Sukanth Suresh, the accused in the case related to the suicide of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer. A single bench of the High Court observed that with the investigation complete, there's no need for the accused to remain in judicial custody.

Bail Conditions and Case Background

Sukanth has been granted bail under strict conditions; he must not leave the country without the trial court's permission, he should not attempt to influence witnesses or destroy evidence, and he must fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Sukanth had surrendered to the police on May 26, after being on the run for several months with police conducting an extensive search. Upon his surrender, police arrested him and remanded him to judicial custody. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the IB officer's death, whose body was found on railway tracks in Thiruvananthapuram, led to the investigation.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, alleging foul play in her death, the Valiyathura police registered a case against Sukanth under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim and Sukanth had been in a relationship that later encountered issues. The prosecution argues that these issues led to the young woman's suicide.