Kerala HC Grants Bail To 10 PFI Members Accused In RSS Leader Murder Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 10 accused PFI members in the 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and P V Balakrishnan granted the relief to Shefeek, Jafar B, Nassar, Jamsheer H, Abdul Basith, Muhammed Shefeek K, Ashraf K, Jishad B, Ashraf Moulavi and Sirajudheen. The 10 had moved the High Court against an NIA special court's decision denying them bail in the case.

The detailed order is not yet available. The High Court had last year granted bail to 17 other accused PFI members in the case. Initially, 51 people were arraigned as accused in connection with the murder of Srinivasan on April 16, 2022. One among those arrested died and seven of the accused persons could not be arrested because they are absconding.