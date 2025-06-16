ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Directs Mediterranean Shipping Company To Deposit Rs 5.97 Crore Compensation After Cargo Owners File Plea

Ernakulam: The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has informed the Kerala High Court that it has deposited an amount of Rs 5.97 crore in connection with the accident involving the MSC Elsa-3 vessel off the Kerala coast. This action comes in response to a petition filed by five cargo owners, who suffered losses due to the maritime incident. The High Court has directed that the deposited amount be converted into a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank for one year.

Earlier, during the hearing of the petition, the High Court had ordered the detention of another vessel owned by the company, the MSC Mansa F. The court had previously ruled that the vessel should not be released until the demand draft (DD) was presented. Following this directive, the shipping company submitted the amount. The High Court will review the petitions again.

It may be recalled that the Liberian cargo vessel, MSC Elsa-3, met with an accident on May 24. The incident occurred approximately 14.6 nautical miles off Thottappally in Alappuzha and 40 nautical miles off Kochi. The High Court had previously ordered the detention of another MSC vessel, the owner of the ship that sank off the Kochi coast.