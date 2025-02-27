ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Bars Unauthorised New Permanent Or Temporary Flagpoles In The State

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered that no new permanent or temporary flagpoles or masts will be allowed to be erected by anyone in public spaces of the state without the requisite permissions under the law from competent authorities.

While issuing the direction, the High Court also noted that the state government has not come out with a policy to remove flagpoles illegally installed in the past despite promising to do so back in 2022.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said it was obvious that the government was "procrastinating" about the formulation of a policy because all the illegal flagpoles or masts were "put up by entities, like political parties, trade unions, etc."

The court also noted that the government on several occasions in the past had assured that no unauthorised and illegal flag masts will be permitted to be put up in the future.

"Since the government has, through the various orders on record, made unequivocal undertakings that no new permanent flag masts/poles will be allowed on any part of the public spaces of the state without specific permissions being granted by, or obtained from the competent authorities, I am certain that this court will be justified in recording the same," Justice Ramachandran said in his order on February 20.

After recording the assurances given by the government in court on several dates, the High Court ordered that "no new permanent or temporary flag masts/poles will be allowed to be erected by any person/entity in any public space of the state, or any 'poramboke' area; or in the road margins... without having obtained the requisite and necessary permissions/clearances/concessions from the competent authorities/officials under the various applicable statutes, including the Land Conservancy Act, the Panchayat Raj Act, the Municipal Corporations Act and such others."