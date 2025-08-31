ETV Bharat / state

Kerala’s ‘Green Onam’ Campaign Promotes Hygiene And Waste Reduction During Festival

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Onam festival around the corner, the Clean Kerala Mission, a state-wide cleanliness mission by the Kerala government, has launched a special campaign titled “This Onam is a Green Onam,” officials said.

Maveli, the mythological ruler whose legend is the basis of the festival, is celebrated as the emperor of cleanliness this time. The festival is celebrated as the annual homecoming of the righteous ruler after being banished to the netherworld. People dressed up as Maveli visit homes on the Thiruvonam day as part of the festivities.

This year, according to officials, he will spread awareness among the people about the importance of hygiene and waste management during the festival season. To spread the message of a “Green Onam” and clean surroundings, Maveli will travel across all 14 districts of Kerala.

In each district, people dressed as Maveli will visit both urban and rural areas until September 2, raising awareness on hygiene. This won’t be limited to symbolic visits. Maveli, the emperor in disguise, will also interact with people, ask cleanliness-related questions, and distribute prizes to those who answer correctly. At the district level, this unique program is being organised by the Clean Kerala Mission as part of the Onam celebrations.

According to Assistant Coordinator of Clean Kerala Mission, K.M. Sunil Kumar, the campaign emphasises maximum reduction of waste, use of recyclable products, and ensuring that they are scientifically treated. For example, in parts of Kannur district, plastic waste continues to be widely used, and this program intends to curb such practices.

The initiative comes at a time when the state is facing the threat of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection with a fatality rate as high as 97%. The disease spreads when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. With stagnant and polluted water serving as breeding grounds for deadly microbes, the campaign message on hygiene has become highly significant this Onam.