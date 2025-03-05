ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Gram Panchayat Decides To Shoot Wild Animals Amid Rising Attacks

In view of frequent attacks by wild animals, Chakkittapara gram panchayat has decided to engage a panel of 20 shooters.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Kozhikode: A gram panchayat in Kerala's Kozhikode district has unanimously decided to shoot down wild animals that venture into human settlements.

The decision pertains to all wild animals including tigers, elephants and wild boars. The Chakkittapara gram panchayat has also decided to appoint a panel of 20 shooters for this task.

Even opposition members of the 15-member panchayat body supported the decision in the wake of frequent attacks by leopards, tigers, wild elephants and boars. However, the panchayat secretary has reportedly written a dissent note against the decision.

Forest Minister's response

State forest minister AK Shashidharan clarified that under the current law, the forest department only has permission to shoot down wild pigs that harm people and property. According to existing regulations, no other wild animal can be harmed. The state government has requested an exemption to these rules.

The minister further said the panchayat can proceed legally but warned that any decision against the law may result in dire consequences.

Panchayat president's clarification

"The decision was taken due to the frequent and recurring attacks by wild animals on people’s lives and property within the panchayat area. The decision will be communicated to the government. It is completely against the existing central regulations and laws but whatever be the consequences, we are prepared to face them,” panchayat president, K Sunil said.

The panchayat, comprising 10 wards surrounded by forest land, has been facing increasing attacks by wild animals for several years. When the issue was brought up at the panchayat meeting, all 15 members, unanimously agreed on this decision. He said, "The decision was taken due to the menace of wild animals such as tigers, leopards, elephants and wild pigs in human settlements".

