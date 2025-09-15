Kerala Govt's Draft Notification on Shooting Of Violent Wild Animals Brings Relief To Chakkittapara Panchayat
Panchayat president K Sunil said the government’s draft notification is a reflection of the bold resolution passed by the gram panchayat.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Kozhikode: The Kerala government’s draft notification allowing the shooting of violent wild animals has brought great relief for residents of Chakkittapara gram panchayat.
Residents of 10 wards of the panchayat have suffered the most in man-animal conflicts. Panchayat president K Sunil said the government’s draft notification is a reflection of the bold resolution passed by the gram panchayat.
Chakkittapara’s Struggle
For the last one-and-a-half decades, people from the highland regions have been struggling with frequent wild animal attacks. Unable to address the issue, Chakkittapara panchayat passed a resolution on February 2 this year authorizing the shooting of violent wild animals entering human settlements. “This was not an emotional decision but a fight for the people’s right to live freely,” Sunil said.
The resolution sparked huge controversy and widespread debate across Kerala. The Forest department revoked Sunil’s Honorary Life Warden authority and even recommended legal action against him. However, Sunil said the government’s recognition of their demands now proves that their struggle was valid.
Draft Bill Provisions
Amid a rise in wild animal attacks, the Kerala Cabinet recently approved a draft bill amending the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, to allow the Chief Wildlife Warden to authorize the shooting of violent wild animals that attack or injure humans.
Currently, killing such animals without Central government's approval is illegal. The new bill aims to remove the delay and empower authorities to take immediate action to protect human lives.
Animals like tigers, leopards, wild boars, and elephants frequently enter residential areas, endangering lives and property. The government considers existing laws inadequate to address the situation.
At present, killing a wild animal involves lengthy procedures, which are impractical in emergencies. The amendment intends to simplify and speed up such actions. The draft bill also proposes giving the state government power to declare uncontrolled species like wild boars as vermin. Once declared vermin, they may be killed legally for a fixed period without restrictions.
If passed, the bill will enable the government to respond faster to wild animal threats. At the same time, concerns are being raised about its potential impact on wildlife conservation.
Current Legal Requirements
Under existing laws, strict procedures must be followed before killing a wild animal
1. It must be established that the animal poses a serious threat to human life or property.
2. Alternatives like capturing or tranquilizing and relocating the animal must be considered first.
3. Only if no other methods are feasible can permission to kill be granted.
4. An expert committee must assess whether the animal is genuinely a danger before recommending lethal action.
5. Orders to kill must be precise, stating the species, circumstances, and location.
The Forest department usually monitors the animal, studies the problems caused, and submits reports to the Union Ministry of Environment & Forests, which alone grants final approval.
Forest Department’s “Intensive Mission Programme”
To tackle the rising human-wildlife conflict, the Forest Department is launching a 45-day Intensive Mission Programme in three phases
Phase 1 (Sept 16–30)
1. Help desks will be opened in highland panchayats and range offices.
2. Special complaint boxes will be installed for the public.
3. Applications regarding solar fencing, boundary walls, and compensation claims will be received.
4. Panchayat-level committees with trained officials will gather information.
5. Weekly reviews will assess action taken on complaints; unsatisfactory responses can be escalated to the committee chairperson.
Phase 2 (Oct 1–15)
1. Local MLAs will participate.
2. Divisional Forest Officers will oversee operations.
Phase 3 (From Oct 16):
1. Ministers, department heads, and representatives from three-tier panchayats will join.
2. Conflict-hit areas will be divided into clusters.
Around 300 panchayats in Kerala have identified as conflict zones, with 30 marked as hotspots. The department hopes the intensive programme will help effectively address the escalating human-wildlife conflicts.
