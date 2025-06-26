Kerala Government To Organise Global Ayyappa Devotee Gathering At Pampa

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time in the history of Sabarimala, the state government has decided to organise a gathering of Lord Ayyappa devotees in Pampa in early September, Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan said.

The minister announced this at a meeting of public representatives and officials convened to review the preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The date and detailed programmes of the Ayyappa gathering planned by the government in conjunction with Onam will be announced soon.

The minister stated along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, famous personalities from different parts of the world will participate in the gathering. Preparations for the Sabarimala Mandalakala pilgrimage will be made soon. The minister directed the meeting to ensure that Sabarimala and other places are fully prepared ahead of the Ayyappa Sangam, which will attract devotees from different parts of the world.

A meeting of officials will be convened soon to expedite the construction underway at the transit points and in Sabarimala with financial assistance from KIIFB. The government aims to provide the best facilities to the devotees during this pilgrimage season.

The minister said that the services of experienced officials will be fully utilised to coordinate the pilgrimage activities and a decision has been taken to advance the appointment of the ADM who will be assigned to Sabarimala during the pilgrimage.

Necessary discussions will be held to expand the facilities of the Perinad Community Health Centre to ensure medical assistance to Ayyappa devotees. The minister also informed the meeting that a meeting will be held soon in which the minister, Devaswom Secretary, board office bearers and officials will participate to facilitate coordination in the activities of the Devaswom Board.

Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth said steps have been taken to ensure that Sabarimala pilgrims get better insurance coverage than last year. The board is also considering setting up a fund to help those who meet with health-related accidents. The aim is to implement the fund by charging a small non-compulsory fee. He said this is because health insurance coverage is not available for a short period of time. He requested the cooperation of all departments for organising the pilgrimage in an efficient manner.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Pramod Narayanan, Vazhoor Soman, Devaswom Secretary M.G. Rajamanikyam, ADGP P.S. Sreejith, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta District Collectors and senior officials of various departments.