Kerala Govt To Kickstart Onam Festivities From Today

Thiruvananthapuram: After cancelling last year’s celebrations due to the tragic Wayanad landslides, the Kerala government is set to hold elaborate Onam festivities this year.

The state Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas announced that the week-long official Onam Tourism Week Celebrations will begin on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the celebrations at Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram at 6 p.m. this evening, marking the start of a week filled with festivities in the state capital.

From today until September 9, the capital city will be lit up with decorative illuminations every night. Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph will be the chief guests at the official opening ceremony. The festivities will conclude on September 9 with a grand pageantry, which will be flagged off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Ministers V. Sivankutty and P. A. Mohammed Riyas personally invited the Governor at his residence and also presented him with the traditional Onakkodi (Onam attire).

Drone Show Adds Grandeur

The celebrations will take place across 33 venues in Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing diverse cultural programs featuring nearly 10,000 artists. A major highlight will be a drone light show to be held on September 5, 6, and 7 above Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and University Stadium. The show, lasting over 15 minutes, will feature around 1,000 drones depicting Kerala’s cultural heritage and history, promising a unique visual spectacle for the city.